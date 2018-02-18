Praise Break: Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Koryn Hawthrone‘s uplifting and joyous new song, “Won’t He Do It,” is the motivation you need in this Praise Break! Check out this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

