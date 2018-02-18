God’s Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami

The Toronto rapper turned his philanthropic efforts into his latest video.

Rapper Drake is pulling at our heart strings in the new video for his single, ‘God’s plan.’

For the last few weeks, the Toronto rapper has been spotted around Miami giving back to Floridians in various ways. From donating $50k to a women’s shelter to forking over another $50k to help fund a co-ed’s college tuition, the lyricist has been surprising fans all over the city.

When the video for ‘God’s Plan’ dropped, we finally learned Drake’s plan all along: blow the budget the label gave him to produce the music video and give it to the people instead.

You can watch below:

RELATED LINKS

In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To Miami Women’s Shelter

Beautiful News: Rapper Drake Donates $50K Towards College Student’s Tuition

Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Cole Burston and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk, AMA2016, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of Vevo, YouTube, and HelloBeautiful