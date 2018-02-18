Here’s How The NRA Supported The Parkland School Shooter

Here’s How The NRA Supported The Parkland School Shooter

School shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - Parkland, FL

The gun group helped to create the shooter.

On Wednesday, Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Many people are looking for answers, especially when it comes to the despicable gun control laws in this country. It’s easier to buy a weapon of war in Florida than it is for a woman to get an abortion. However, with the NRA controlling politicians, like John McCain who is the Senator with the most contributions from the pro-gun  group, it appears nothing will be done. But there is a twist: It appears the NRA had some involvement in the creation of Nikolas Cruz becoming a mass shooter.

According to the Associated Press, Cruz “excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation, part of a multimillion-dollar effort by the gun group to support youth shooting clubs.” The NRA is actually investing money into teaching young people how to shoot? Since the NRA wants to always blame mass shootings on mental illness, why not invest millions into mental health? That would be too logical for the NRA.

The AP also reports,” The JROTC marksmanship program used air rifles special-made for target shooting, typically on indoor ranges at targets the size of a small coin. Records show that the Stoneman Douglas JROTC program received $10,827 in non-cash assistance from the NRA’s fundraising and charitable arm in 2016, when Cruz was on the squad.”

Of course, the NRA refused to comment to  the AP, but the group has given nearly $2.2 million to schools across the country to teach young people how to shoot. The AP also claimed, “Of that amount, more than $400,000 was in cash grants, while nearly $1.8 million came as in-kind donations ranging from equipment for high school air rifle teams to gun safety programs for younger children.”

Safety programs? The NRA clearly has no concept of safety or human life. Our thoughts go out to every person affected by the 17 school shootings this year.

