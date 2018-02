Via | The Hill

NBA star LeBron James responded in a tweet Friday night to Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she told him to “shut up and dribble” rather than criticize President Trump.

James tweeted a link to a report on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant calling Ingraham’s comments “racist,” with the hashtag “#wewillnotshutupanddribble.”

