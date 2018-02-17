Joe Jackson’s Secret Daughter Talks Relationship With The Jacksons

A woman that Joe Jackson fathered outside of his marriage to Katherine Jackson is telling her story.

Joh’Vonnie Jackson wasn’t feeling the love in her relationship with her more famous siblings.

According to the Daily Mail Joh’Vonnie is ready to tell all in her new book, Bastard Child. Although the public is just finding out about Joh’Vonnie, the Jacksons have known about her for years. But, with a family image to protect, she couldn’t be public about being a Jackson.

“I was very aware that I was in the Jackson family growing up, I saw them on TV, I listened to their music,” she told The Daily Mail. “But I was hidden away, kept secret for years, not able to become part of that family. It was hurtful.”

Joh’Vonnie is the result of a 25-year affair that Joe had with her mother, Cheryle Terrell. BlackAmericaWeb.com reports that she was born just one day after Michael’s 16th birthday. Despite Joe’s efforts to keep Joh’Vonnie in touch with her siblings, she has never really felt like part of the family.

“I have met every single last one of them, but for some reason there has always been something stopping them from accepting me, from being close to me,” she shared.

“Of course when I was around them there was a show of love,” she clarified, “but once I was gone there was no phone calls asking how I’m doing or how is my daughter doing, it’s upsetting, real hurtful and I still feel rejected.”

Her half siblings also weren’t much comfort when Joh’Vonnie lost her mother a few years ago. Despite their complicated history, one might be surprised to find out who among the Jacksons was the first to offer up their condolences.

“Even when my mother died in 2014 the first person who called me was their mother Katherine, the only sibling to call was Rebbie, she’s the only one who really cares,” she said.

“I later said to my brother Jermaine, ‘my mother died.’ He started stuttering and said, ‘I was gonna call.’ It was a wake up call,” she added. “It let me know my position in the family. As far as I’m concerned they can all kiss my ass.”

Most of all, Michael was particularly distant with her when they met in person.

“It was a big moment for me, but Michael was looking at me and seemed cold and standoffish,” Joh’Vonnie recalled.

“He never acknowledged that I was his sister, there was no hug or kiss, not even a handshake, no physical contact at all,” she continued, “I wanted to embrace him, I thought that he would wanna go some place quiet and sit and talk with me and ask me about my life and get to know me a little better. It was very hurtful, he wasn’t interested at all.”

However, Michael was much more interested in getting to know Joh’Vonnie’s daughter, and that rubbed her the wrong way.

“With my daughter, he was totally different, she got hugs and kisses, everything I didn’t get, I’m woman enough to admit I was jealous,” Joh’Vonnie confessed. “I never did get a chance to speak to Michael properly. At the time it was very hurtful, again there was this theme that I felt shut out.”

Joh’Vonnie’s daughter, Yasmine, is backing her mother’s decision to share her experience with the Jacksons.

On the flip-side, Katherine was much more welcoming to Joh’Vonnie and her daughter despite the affair she was born from.

“She was really nice to me, I think she was very hurt at the time of the affair, that’s totally understandable. No woman likes for her husband to go cheating on her and produce a child, it was probably heart-breaking,” said Joh’Vonnie. “But you know she had come out of that, she let me live in her home, me and my daughter, we didn’t have to pay any rent. I worked to support my daughter and I took care of her home when she was not there. We have cooked together with have had good conversations.”

