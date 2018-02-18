The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Michael Blackson’s Full Interview On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michael Blackson stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about the Philadelphia Eagles’ long-awaited Super Bowl win, and Kevin Hart‘s hilarious drunken attempt to get onstage and celebrate onstage. He talked about his favorite comedians, and Philly rappers, Meek Mill, and Mo’Nique‘s battle against Netflix.

Michael discussed his beef with Kevin Hart, the BET Social Awards, making a fake hostage video with Tyrese. He also reveals that he lost a child many years ago. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says Kevin Hart’s Sensitivity Caused Beef Between Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn’t Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

