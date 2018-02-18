LeBron James Responds to Fox News Host Laura Ingraham’s Criticism of Him

Photo by

LeBron James Responds to Fox News Host Laura Ingraham’s Criticism of Him

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James doesn’t seem too concerned about Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s dog-whistle-y criticism of his comments about Donald Trump. The Fox News correspondent told James to “shut up and dribble,” among other things, on Thursday night after an Uninterrupted video showed him making comments that were critical of Donald Trump.

James said, among other things, that the president “doesn’t give f*ck about the people” he governs. It drew criticism from the conservative host on Thursday night, which in turn drew outrage from many in the basketball community, including former teammate Dwyane Wade.

James has not responded to Ingraham specifically, but you could certain argue he used his Instagram Story to address the issue on Friday morning. James posted a picture of him living it up in a pool somewhere in Los Angeles, where he’s preparing for NBA All-Star Weekend as a team captain.

I wouldn’t classify this response as a surprise given that James knew exactly what he was doing when he said Trump didn’t care about the people he was elected to represent. In fact, if you look at the video beyond the small snippet Ingraham singled out and criticized, it’s clear that James knows exactly what he’s doing and what he said.

 

