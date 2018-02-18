ESPN’s Interview with Jamie Foxx Gets Cut Short Due to Katie Holmes Questions

ESPN holds the broadcast rights to the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and as usual, the 2018 version included some promotional festivities on the network in advance of tip-off. One such activity involved an interview with Jamie Foxx on SportsCenter, during which host Michael Smith welcomed him to the show less than an hour before the game itself was supposed to tip off.

After a very quick introduction, Smith then prompted Foxx about widespread reports that he and actress Katie Holmes were spotted playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day, and well, that ended the interview… in a hurry.

don’t ask jamie about katie, fam pic.twitter.com/E8hfdiBtGj — KEITHFUJIMOTO (@oakleyandallen) February 16, 2018

As you can hear, Smith seems to ask (into the void) as to whether the show “lost” Foxx, but it was fairly clear that the actor and musician was not at all thrilled with the line of questioning. After the fact, Smith even seemed to admit what transpired. ya think? https://t.co/VgHKAx1Ssu — Michael Smith (@michaelsmith) February 16, 2018

