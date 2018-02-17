News
Home > News

Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After donating $1 million to random people around Miami for his “God’s Plan” music video Drake decided to take to social media and challenge his fans to keep the positive deeds going. Posting this message to his Instagram story :

“I am not into challenges on IG I find them annoying…but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread…you don’t have to play the song in the background or have some other tactics being used. Just go be kind in any way you can and let’s all watch the world be nice to each other even if it’s for 24 hours … Thank You.”

Here’s a perfect example of how to use your platform to promote positivity. How will you participate in Drake’s challenge?

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 23 hours ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 23 hours ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 2 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 3 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 3 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 4 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 4 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 4 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 4 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 4 days ago
02.13.18
Photos