God’s Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami

The Toronto rapper turned his philanthropic efforts into his latest video.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Rapper Drake is pulling at our heart strings in the new video for his single, ‘God’s plan.’

For the last few weeks, the Toronto rapper has been spotted around Miami giving back to Floridians in various ways. From donating $50k to a women’s shelter to forking over another $50k to help fund a co-ed’s college tuition, the lyricist has been surprising fans all over the city.

When the video for ‘God’s Plan’ dropped, we finally learned Drake’s plan all along: blow the budget the label gave him to produce the music video and give it to the people instead.

You can watch below:

