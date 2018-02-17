Music
Serena Williams Hosts Surprise ‘Black Panther’ Screening For Black Girls

Watching 'Black Panther' early is cool, but seeing it with Serena Williams is legendary.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Serena Williams treated a group of tech-savvy Black girls with a viewing of “Black Panther.”

What’s better than seeing Marvel Studios’ latest film early? Seeing it with seeing Serena.

Serena and her new hubby, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian organized a private screening for about 40 members of Black Girls Code. TMZ.com reports that the girls gathered Thursday night at a theater in San Francisco, and they had no idea Serena would be there.

When Serena popped up, the girls naturally went crazy! But could you blame them? She’s the closest thing we have to a real-life superhero.

As she explained, the screening was Alexis’ idea, but it was a cultural experience she would never miss.

“This is a huge moment for us and for Black people,” Serena told the girls.

“We’ve never had a superhero movie,” she added. “So, we’re so excited. I feel like I’ve waited my whole life for this.”

There might be some Shuris among the group, and we hope they were paying attention to the possibilities.

