The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy’s Teacup: How Oprah Squashed Hopes Of Her Presidential Run [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

When Oprah gave her speech at the Golden Globes, everyone was so moved that people began to push for her to run for president in 2020.

After weeks of rumors and Twitter debates surrounding the matter, Oprah is speaking on it once and for all! Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Seal Slammed Oprah [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=rickeysmileymorningshow height=”260″]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 3 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 3 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 4 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Photos