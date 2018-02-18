Michael Blackson Reveals He Last Cried After Losing His First Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michael Blackson shares his thoughts on Meek Mill‘s unjust jail situation, and wishes Meek had just given the judge the shout out she allegedly demanded. He shares disappointment about the fact that Meek couldn’t be present for the Eagles’ celebratory Super Bowl parade. He also says Willl Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff don’t get the respect they deserve when it comes to rap that has come out of Philly.

Michael marvels at the trajectory of Meek’s career, and his ability to bounce back even when people count him as down and out. Then, Michael reveals the last time he cried- when he lost a child back in the 90s. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says Kevin Hart’s Sensitivity Caused Beef Between Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn’t Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: