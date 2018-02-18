The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Attorney Glennon Threatt On How Domestic Terrorism Ties Into Florida School Shooting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In 2017, there were 356 mass shootings in the United States. As of February 16th, we have had 18 school shootings in 2018. Rickey Smiley reads the names of all the young lives that were lost in Florida on that day, when a 19-year-old entered a high school with an AR-15 and opened fire. Last year, Donald Trump ended the Obama-era gun regulation that made it more difficult for people with mental illness to purchase guns.

Attorney Glennon Threatt discusses the matter, explaining why this shooting was totally preventable. He also talks about the link to domestic terrorism, as a North Florida white supremacist group has confirmed that the shooter was affiliated with, and perhaps even a trained member of, the organization. Click on the audio player to hear him explain that and much more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos