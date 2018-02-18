Chadwick Boseman: ‘This Movie Is A Labor Of Love’

The nation has buzzed about the première of the newest Marvel film Black Panther hitting theaters everywhere February 16, 2018. If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, then you need to pray that there are some left because actor Chadwick Boseman wants you to see this masterpiece of a film.

“It’s just an experience that we’ve never seen. With a Black superhero and Marvel putting everything they can you know, behind it,” explains Boseman. “I urge everybody you know to go see it. I know everybody has bought tickets already pretty much for the first two weekends and we’ve just never seen anything like this before and I think everyone should go see it.”

