Wanda Sykes Disses Omarosa on ‘The Late Show’

Wanda Sykes appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night with a special segment called “Great Fails in Black History” and the focus was Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

“Omarosa-Manigault Newman is a TV personality and former White House aid. She gained fame on the reality show ‘The Apprentice,’ where she was fired by Donald Trump three times,” Sykes said. “You let Donald Trump fire you three times? Why would you keep working for him. You never heard of LinkedIn or Monster.com? Hell, Craigslist has job postings and some of them are a little sketchy, but those people might still be less crazy than Trump.”

Sykes then rolled a clip of Omarosa explaining how Donald Trump’s presidency is the “ultimate revenge” to anyone who has ever challenged him.

“Fake news,” Sykes said. “I doubt and disagree with Donald Trump every single day and have yet to bow down to him.”

But Omarosa’s loyalty to her former reality TV boss paid off because Trump named her the White House director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

“OK, let me explain to you exactly what that is,” Sykes said. “See, there’s communications and then there’s the office of public liaison. You also have a director of all of that. OK, you might be asking what does that director do? Well, I’ll tell you.”

Sykes explained that Omarosa’s duties probably included menial tasks such as filling up the printer with paper and providing guests with the WI-FI password.

But she ended up getting fired yet again, although Omarosa claims she resigned.

“Look, it doesn’t matter which story you believe, we can all agree that Omarosa Manigault Newman is one of the great fails in Black History,” Sykes said. “Come on, Omarosa, get your shit together, man. Come on. Come on, sis, come on. Just look at yourself. Just go, that’s black.”

Sykes finished up by recommending Omarosa look at the back of her hands, not her lighter palms.

