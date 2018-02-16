Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court After $60 Million ‘Torture’ Lawsuit Thrown Out

Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court After $60 Million ‘Torture’ Lawsuit Thrown Out

Mary Harvey sued the comedian for ‘soul murder’ and other things.

 

Steve Harvey‘s recent legal trouble involving his second ex-wife Mary Harvey has reportedly come to an end. A judge recently tossed a $60 million lawsuit filed by his ex that accused the comedian of torture, E! News reported.

Mary Harvey, who was married to Steve Harvey from 1996 to 2005, alleged that her former husband was guilty of child endangerment, conspiracy against rights and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Other charges included breach of contract and even “soul murder,” an allegation that involves “torture, deprivation and brainwashing.” She became suicidal and turned to self-medicating to deal with the stress of her headline-making divorce to Harvey in 2005, she claimed.

“The plaintiff had [lost] her son, had her businesses taken from her, nowhere to live, all Mother’s Days had been painful and empty,” read the lawsuit, which was filed in a court last May by an unnamed civil rights activist, not an attorney.

Mary Harvey reiterated her complaints, including an allegation that she didn’t receive a divorce settlement, against the game show host in YouTube videos last April.

“Steve Harvey owes me $50 million and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights,” she said in a video. “I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars.”

The comedian denounced the allegations, TMZ reported. “Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint,” Brandon Williams, Harvey’s attorney, said back last May.

The actor, who has been married to Marjorie Bridges-Woods since 2007, hasn’t let his ex-wife’s allegations get in the way of being a mogul. He continues to regularly take to Twitter to dish out advice to men and women about their relationships and lives.

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

