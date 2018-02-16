Feature Story
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School Without The Teacher Knowing Using This Device

Written By: Nia Noelle

Young folks never miss an opportunity to be innovative — especially when it comes to doing things they know they probably shouldn’t be.

Juuling is a new trend amongst teens in which they take Juul pens, that resemble flash drives, and fill it up with liquid marijuana. The pens were originally created for former cigarette smokers who are trying to kick the habit, but teens are now removing the liquid nicotine from the cartridge and filling it with other drugs, most notably weed.

The fact that there’s no smell or smoke when Juuling makes young people believe that it’s harmless. But quite the contrary.

Reports say that Juuling is the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. Parents, talk to yo kids.

Hit the flip to see the effects for yourself.

