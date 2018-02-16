Feature Story
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This 93-Foot Tall Slide?

Kids at heart, come to the front.

Written By: Nia Noelle

If you hate shopping, there’s nothing like a rest stop to bring down the stress levels. Sometimes loosening up even means going down a 93-foot-tall slide.

Aventura Mall in Miami seems to think so.

They just installed two gigantic slides at their mall on Saturday, and already they’re becoming the hottest new thing. Friends can use both slides to race each other, reaching speeds of up to 15 miles per hour.

The slides were designed by Belgian artist Carsten Höller, who’s also designed slides for venues in London and New York City. Folks have been posting about their epic rides on social media. Check one clip out below!

 

