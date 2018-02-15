News
Watch: Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future Star In The New Visual For Their Track, “King’s Dead”

TDE has made music videos exciting again

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar, and TDE have managed to make Hip-Hop music videos exciting again.

The latest effort from the label includes Jay Rock, Kendrick, and Future‘s song off of the Black Panther soundtrack “King’s Dead.” In a shot that’s very reminiscent of some of his former visuals, the video opens with Lamar sitting in the top of a palm tree and chomping on some elote (Mexican street corn popular in his hometown of LA) singing along to the track.

The treatment only gets more exciting from there as the three rappers join each other in a Wall Street type room all dressed up in suits, and other shots like Kendrick nearly getting ran over by a bunch of cars as he shouts, “RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT!”

Though Lamar’s videos have been taking the rap game by storm since the days of To Pimp A Butterfly, this new era of visuals that includes tracks like, “LOVE,” “LOYALTY,” and “All The Stars” has proved TDE exists in a whole different league than everyone else.

Watch the super unique video below and bask in the creativity that oozes out of this incredible group of creatives.

