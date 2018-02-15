News
Donald Glover Gets His Own Lego Figure For Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Film

Gambino’s figure along with the whole set will run you almost $200

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Donald Glover, also known by his rap moniker Childish Gambino, is officially set to become the first rapper to receive their own Lego figure. Inspired by Gambino’s upcoming role in the film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, the figure will be part of a limited edition set by the famous toy company to be released this spring.

The dope Lego set is going to release in stores this coming April, and Glover’s figure will be part of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set. Consisting of 1,414 pieces, the the set will feature various characters from the the highly-anticipated film, including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra and more. Solo: A Star Wars Story will release in theaters this May, and as you may already know, Gambino is playing the role of Lando Calrissian, a trafficker ascending in the galaxy underworld.

Check out the entire Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set in an Instagram post by Lego below.

