Blake Griffin’s Ex Fiance Sues Him & Claims He Left His Family For Kendall Jenner

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Blake Griffin’s Ex Fiance Sues Him & Claims He Left His Family For Kendall Jenner

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty

Well looks like Blake Griffin is the next athlete to grab a member of the Kardashian clan and his baby’s mother wants to get paid because of it.

The two were together for 8 years on and off, and have two children together. They were supposed to get married last year but Blake called it off because she wouldn’t sign a prenup. Shortly after he began dating Kendall Jenner.

In the lawsuit, she claims Blake made a lot of promises to her that led to her leaving her sports marketing job and interior design business to fully support him.

“Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more.” READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Photos