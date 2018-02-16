Music
On The Mend! Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

The talk show host says she's still feeling a bit "flu-ish."

Written By: Nia Noelle

AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

After it was announced that The Wendy Williams Show was going on hiatus after Wendy Williams almost fainted on-air, the talk show host is updating everyone about her health.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, Wendy stresses that while she doesn’t have the flu, she does feel “flu-ish.”

“It’s not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s not a five on a scale of one to five, it’s not even a four.”

The 53-year-old added that she really did want to go to work, despite feeling “awful.”

“I feel awful, I had to be talked out of going into work today, and taking off a few days to get myself together” she said sipping her water, rocking a turban and a robe.

She explained: “Cause I’m a thoroughbred. I have not taken off since we started the show.””

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

 

As we previously reported, a rep for the show told Page Six that the talk show host was “still experiencing flu-like symptoms,” and has decided to stay home.

“So she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week.”

In the meantime, reruns of her show will air Wednesday through Friday, with her expected to return next week.

Sadly, Wendy is no stranger to health scares.

Last fall, she made headlines for fainting on-air when she collapsed during a Halloween segment of her show and on Tuesday, it appeared that she lost her balance as a guest in the audience had to catch her.

 

Hopefully, Wendy will finally get the R&R and meds she needs in order to come back stronger and healthier than before. Get well girl!

