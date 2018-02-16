Cardi B‘s career is heating up fast after a summer of “Bodak Yellow,” and other top-charting hits following. The only thing heating up at similar speed is her love life, as her relationship with Offset from Migos steers toward their eventually wedding date.
Now, not only chattering about the wedding, but pregnancy rumors are also swarming around Cardi B. She hasn’t confirmed or denied anything yet, so it is it true? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Could Azealia Banks Kill Her Own Career By Coming For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During Flight From Germany To USA
- LaVar Ball Butchers Nas Classic On “Lip Sync Battle”
- How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Panther Channels His Inner Jaden Smith In Icon Parody [Video]
- This Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew About Mac & Cheese
- Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Your Morals Might Be Up For Question If You Brush Your Teeth Like This
- Blake Griffin’s Ex Fiance Sues Him & Claims He Left His Family For Kendall Jenner
- #TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before Her Fight In ‘Kill Bill’
- The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be The Reason You’ve Been Feeling Cray