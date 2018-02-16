The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B‘s career is heating up fast after a summer of “Bodak Yellow,” and other top-charting hits following. The only thing heating up at similar speed is her love life, as her relationship with Offset from Migos steers toward their eventually wedding date.

Now, not only chattering about the wedding, but pregnancy rumors are also swarming around Cardi B. She hasn’t confirmed or denied anything yet, so it is it true? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Could Azealia Banks Kill Her Own Career By Coming For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Photos