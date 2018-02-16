The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Story Of Terminally Ill “Black Panther” Fans

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
This week, “Black Panther,” the most anticipated film of 2018 hits theaters nationwide. Chadwick Boseman spoke during an interview about what he has realized the film means to kids.

He talked about two terminally ill children he had been communicating with throughout the filming process, who told Chadwick that they were trying to hold on long enough to see it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from from Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

