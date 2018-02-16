The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Real Reason LaVar Ball Steals All The Shine From His Sons [EXCLUSIVE]

Tonight’s episode of “Lip-Sync Battle,” which is hosted by LL Cool J, features the Ball family. During the episode, LaVar Ball apparently is performing “Hate Me Now” by Nas. It’s a hot mess, according to Headkrack, although he is very entertaining.

When Rickey Smiley points out how ridiculous LaVar with drawing attention to himself, Headkrack makes a good point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

