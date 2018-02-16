The Real Reason LaVar Ball Steals All The Shine From His Sons [EXCLUSIVE]

Tonight’s episode of “Lip-Sync Battle,” which is hosted by LL Cool J, features the Ball family. During the episode, LaVar Ball apparently is performing “Hate Me Now” by Nas. It’s a hot mess, according to Headkrack, although he is very entertaining.
When Rickey Smiley points out how ridiculous LaVar with drawing attention to himself, Headkrack makes a good point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
