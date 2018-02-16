The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Refuses To Congratulate Jah Lion On DJ Nomination [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony refuses to congratulate Jah Lion Sound after he got nominated for an award for DJing. Instead, he says he’s focused on heading to New York to get some green-eyed pit bulls.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Photos