Black Tony Refuses To Congratulate Jah Lion On DJ Nomination [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony refuses to congratulate Jah Lion Sound after he got nominated for an award for DJing. Instead, he says he’s focused on heading to New York to get some green-eyed pit bulls. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

