How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michael Blackson talks about how that video of him tied up on Tyrese‘s couch came to be. At the time, Tyrese had been posting intense, emotional videos on social media in regards to a custody battle he was having over his daughter. After Michael made some jokes about it on social media, he recalls, Tyrese hit him up to collaborate.
Michael also talks about how close he and Kevin Hart were before the beef started, and expresses confusion about exactly how the whole thing really started. He talks about what it’s going to take for them to reconcile, and also explains why he thinks people don’t really steal his jokes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Michael Blackson Says Kevin Hart’s Sensitivity Caused Beef Between Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn’t Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
