‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Black Panther is FINALLY in theaters! The highly awaited film features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

You’ve heard the hype but how good is the movie?

Find out now:

 

RELATED:

Yara Shahidi Writes A Love Letter To ‘Black Panther’ And Predicts It’s Impact On The Future Of Film

TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000 Kids in Watts, CA To Watch ‘Black Panther’

Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

 

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Photos