Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During Flight From Germany To USA

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

I don’t know that I would have been able to withstand a child crying for 8 hours straight on a plane, in a car, on a train or anywhere else near or far. How these passengers dealt with it for so long is beyond me; I would have asked for an emergency landing and kicked them off the plane. It’s apparent that the mother has no control over her child and has opted to make everyone feel her pain of a lifetime for 8 hours.

Report by: Yahoo

It was a transatlantic headache for passengers aboard a flight from Germany to the U.S. when a child would not stop screaming for eight hours. The passengers described it as the flight from hell which featured nonstop screaming and fussing from a 3-year-old on board. 

The mother of the child was overheard telling flight attendants that her son has “behavioral problems,” according to passengers. Passenger Shane Townley captured parts of the August flight on video, which has recently come to light. 

“She kind of looked like she was used to it,” he told Inside Edition of the boy’s mother’s disposition. “He was climbing the chairs. He would not let up. He was running up and down the aisles and there was nothing she could do.”

Before the plane even took off from Germany, the child’s mother could be heard asking a flight attendant to turn on the wi-fi so the child could be appeased with an iPad. She was also heard pleading with the child saying, “Calm down, honey.”

“Everyone was kind of looking at each other like, ‘This is going to be a long flight,’” Townley added. When the flight finally touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, passengers were relieved.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Photos