Feature Story
Trending
Home > Feature Story

Meet Ciara and Russell’s Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
56 reads
Leave a comment

 

Ciara gave birth in April of 2016 to her and Russell Wilson’s baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson and up until now we haven’t seen what she looked like.  But the couple are ready to share their baby girl with the world and she’s adorable!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

I mean we knew she was gonna be a cutie because mom and dad got the great genetics poppin too.  We can’t wait to see what little Sienna dos when she grows up… maybe she’ll be a model like mommy.  Either way we know she will be giving off that #BlackGirlMagic like mommy.

Ciara- BGR

Meet Ciara and Russell's Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

6 photos Launch gallery

Meet Ciara and Russell's Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

Continue reading Meet Ciara and Russell’s Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

Meet Ciara and Russell's Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

 

 

baby girl , ciara wilson , Russell Wilson , sienna wilson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 9 hours ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos