Wendy Williams Goes On Hiatus for the Rest of the Week Due to Flu-Like Symptoms

After appearing to nearly faint again on live television Wednesday (Feb. 14), Wendy Williams has cancelled tapings of her talk show for the rest of this week. Page Six is reporting that she’s caught the flu bug.

“Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms, and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week,” a spokesperson for the show told Page Six on Wednesday morning.

Reruns of “The Wendy Williams Show” will air on Wednesday through Friday.

The cancellations follows Wendy’s recent on-air scare. During her Halloween episode in 2017, she fainted during a live segment. After a brief commercial break, she returned and said it “was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast, Wendy looked on the verge of passing out again. Cameras cut away as she appeared to begin teetering.

Watch below:

And here’s Wendy with an Instagram update on her condition:

