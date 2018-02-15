The CW Will Expand to Sunday Nights Later This Year

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The CW Will Expand to Sunday Nights Later This Year

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The CW Launch Party - Green Carpet

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

It’s not, generally, a good time to be a broadcast network. Ratings are down, production companies are being sold off to rivals, talent is fleeing to Netflix. Any broadcast network expanding, let alone a small one, is surprising. But the CW, home of Riverdale and an entire universe of superhero shows, is doing exactly that, by adding a weekend night to its broadcasting schedule.

Announced via a press release, the CW will be adding two hours of primetime programming on Sunday nights. The CW has shown a knack for picking hits out of proportion to the network’s size, such as picking up Crazy Ex-Girlfriend from Showtime or going with Riverdale, a show best described as Archie meets Twin Peaks by way of Douglas Sirk. But as it keeps finding niche hits, and thanks in part to the network’s billion-dollar deal with Netflix that quickly gets new seasons up to stream those hits are coming faster, it’s been running out of room. The CW’s shows rarely command enormous ratings, but they’ve got dedicated, and unusually broad and strong, fan bases. Consider that Supernatural is more than a decade old, and may go for longer yet.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Caulfield Archive and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos