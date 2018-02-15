Feature Story
Remy Ma Is All Chocolate Waterfalls In ‘Melanin Magic’ Music Video

Black beauty is on full display.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Urban Skin Rx Target Launch Hosted By Eva Marcille

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Remy Ma is celebrating the skin she’s in with her latest single “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” and she’s bringing familiar faces along for the ride.

The track is assisted by Chris Brown and the music video features an array of beautiful women, including Rapsody and Yandy Smith.

“Melanin Magic” is supposedly a lead track from Remy’s upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers due later this year. But until then, check out all the brown skin glory below!

