Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By Deaf People Thanks To This Man

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Kids these days are taking the lemons life has thrown at them and making lucrative lemonade.

Hearing impaired, hip hop lover Matt Maxey decided to turn his disability into a business. He founded the DEAFinitely Dope organization which aims to “change the way you experience hip-hop and R&B through sign language.” And one of his most famous clients is Mr. Philanthropy himself, Chance The Rapper.

 

Since going on tour with Chance and other artists like DRAM, Matt has seen much success as an ASL performer.

The Kanye West lover now has his own fan base who support all his videos and buy his merch.

Matt is proof that when you don’t feel represented, you have to create that lane for yourself and others. Hit the flip to find out more about Maxey and how you can support the ASL community.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos