Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest Of The Week Citing Health Issues

Sis, you OK?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Poor Wendy!

It appears that The Wendy Williams Show will be on hiatus for the rest of the week because she is suffering from the flu.

According to Page Six, a rep for the show told the gossip site that the talk show host is currently “still experiencing flu-like symptoms,” and has decided to stay home.

“So she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week,” they added.

In the meantime, reruns of her show will air Wednesday through Friday, with her expected to return next week.

Sadly, Wendy is no stranger to health scares.

Last fall, she made headlines for fainting on-air when she collapsed during a Halloween segment of her show and on Tuesday, it appeared that she lost her balance as a guest in the audience had to catch her.

Sis, you OK? What’s going on?

As her people said, it could definitely be the flu–this year’s epidemic has been out of control and even deadly–but as we previously reported, there have been rumblings that ever since pictures of her husband’s alleged mistress hit the news last year, the 53-year-old could be suffering from anxiety and insomnia.

A source told Hollywood Life last November that, Wendy Williams has been under so much stress recently, and it’s really taking a toll on her health. She’s had really bad problems sleeping, she’s pretty much totally lost her appetite, and she’s battling anxiety. Wendy could really do with a break, but she refuses to take any time off from filming [her talk show].”

Hopefully, Wendy will finally get the R&R and meds she needs in order to come back stronger and healthier than before. Get well girl!

Photos