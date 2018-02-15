The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Michael Blackson Says Kevin Hart’s Sensitivity Caused Beef Between Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michael Blackson came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talked about his friendship with D.L. Hughley, and the valuable advice D.L. gave him as Michael was getting started out in comedy. He also explains  why he has too much pride to ever borrow money from anyone.

Michael also walks us through the stages of his beef with Kevin Hart, which has grown to become more than just a comic rivalry. Starting with Kevin’s now-infamous cheating and extortion scandal, a few jokes on social media took a left turn, Michael says, when Kevin insulted him during an interview. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

