Tara Wallace: “I Think Women Want The Truth From The Beginning” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 1 hour ago
Tara Wallace talks about whether she’d go back to “Love & Hip-Hop.” She also talks about her desire to use her platform to promote healthy, early conversations about love & relationships for both boys and girls. Tara talks about the major gap between men and women’s understanding of relationships, and why we need to be encouraging people to tell the truth about what they want from the very beginning.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

