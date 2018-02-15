HahaDavis Talks About Proving Himself As A Rookie On Set With Katt Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Up-and-coming comedian HahaDavis came through to the morning show! Rickey Smiley recalled working with him in New Orleans. HahaDavis talked about transitioning to doing stand-up after five years of strictly social media comedy. He talks about the challenge of making that transition in an environment where a lot of comedians- who came up through doing stand-up in clubs -don’t respect the social media comics.

HahaDavis talks about being a part of the upcoming “Meet The Blacks” movie, and receiving advice from Mike Epps and Katt Williams. He talks about being the rookie on that set, and earning the respect of the veterans. Plus, HahaDavis reveals that he’s got a line of chocolate bars and a line of underwear coming out through Kyrie Irving‘s line. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

