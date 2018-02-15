Roots Picnic Lineup 2018

Via Instagram, Questlove just unleashed the lineup for the 2018 Roots Picnic! This will be the 11th annual festival, which is curated by Philadelphia’s The Roots.

This year’s picnic will be June 2, 2018 at the Festival Pier. Philly is representing hard like always with acts like Bri Steves , Tierra Wack, DJ Drama, and Lil Uzi Vert, just to mention a few!

Other big names include Brandy, 2 Chainz, and Dipset!

Check out the rest of the lineup below: