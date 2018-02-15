Roots Picnic Lineup 2018

1 reads Leave a comment
Via Instagram, Questlove just unleashed the lineup for the 2018 Roots Picnic! This will be the 11th annual festival, which is curated by Philadelphia’s The Roots.
Other big names include Brandy, 2 Chainz, and Dipset!
Check out the rest of the lineup below:
And for the annual Live Mixtape portion, Fab and Jadakiss will be backed by The Roots!
Also, the queen Brandy will be hitting the stage!
Phillys own Lil Uzi Vert will be one of the headliners!
And if that wasn’t enough:
And for the @RootsPicnic Rollcall finale? The @RootsJamSession hosted by the one and only #DaveChapelle with mad mad mad surprise guests! Like seriously im not naming em here. Just gonna be one POW! after another POW POW after another #BoomBapPowSurprise for ya. Also: on the lifestyle stage we got #Madden & #NBA2k tournaments hosted by @ipodkingcarter, a fashion panel, art panel, the hustle panel & the mARkeT. Tix on sale on Friday the 16th At RootsPicnic.com
If you missed last years Roots Picnic, check out some of the highlights below!
Black Thought - Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017
13 photos Launch gallery
Black Thought - Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017
1. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 1 of 13
2. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 2 of 13
3. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 3 of 13
4. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 4 of 13
5. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 5 of 13
6. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 6 of 13
7. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 7 of 13
8. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 8 of 13
9. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 9 of 13
10. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 10 of 13
11. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 11 of 13
12. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 12 of 13
13. Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours