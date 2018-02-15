Music
Roots Picnic Lineup 2018

11 Years Strong

Written By: Nia Noelle

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

Via Instagram, Questlove just unleashed the lineup for the 2018 Roots Picnic! This will be the 11th annual festival, which is curated by Philadelphia’s The Roots.

This year’s picnic will be June 2, 2018 at the Festival Pier. Philly is representing hard like always with acts like Bri Steves, Tierra Wack, DJ Drama, and Lil Uzi Vert, just to mention a few!
Other big names include Brandy, 2 Chainz, and Dipset!
Check out the rest of the lineup below:

 

And for the annual Live Mixtape portion, Fab and Jadakiss will be backed by The Roots!

 

 

Also, the queen Brandy will be hitting the stage!

 

 

Phillys own Lil Uzi Vert will be one of the headliners!

 

 

And if that wasn’t enough:

 

 

If you missed last years Roots Picnic, check out some of the highlights below!

 

Black Thought - Roots Picnic 2017

Black Thought - Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Thought - Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017

Continue reading Black Thought – Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017

Black Thought - Live Mixtape at the Roots Picnic 2017

