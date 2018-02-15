Prayers Up: Fantasia’s Nephew Killed In North Carolina

P

rayers up for Fantasia and her entire family. Tyquan Von Ricco Washington, Fantasia’s nephew, was shot and killed in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was only 18 years old.

People.com reports, he was “found with multiple gunshot wounds on the road in front of a home in Greensboro, North Carolina” and “police allege the teen was shot during a dispute between himself and 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr. Hours after Washington’s death, White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond, according to police.”

Fantasia honored her nephew on social media:

His father, Fantasia’s brother, also wrote this emotional post on Instagram, see below:

Our thoughts go out to Rihanna and her family during this difficult time.

SEE AlSO:

Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident

John Kelly Ignores Slavery And Attributes Civil War To ‘Lack Of Ability To Compromise’