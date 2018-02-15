Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With Hopes Of Getting Rick Ross Attention

Last Friday, in Memphis, TN 23-year-old Cedric Miller came up with his own solution for marketing and decided to become his own A&R, with a twist on how he would get his music heard.

WingStop manager Elam Allen stated that a suspect attempted to rob them by pretending to order lemon pepper wings in hopes of getting the attention of rapper Rick Ross. Miller was later identified by a WingStop worker along with the surveillance footage which led to his arrest by the Memphis Police.

