News
Home > News

This Viral Dog Looks Like It Came From A Galaxy Far Far Away

Robotics make you rethink the definition of a pet.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The wet hairstyle

Source: Elena Pejchinova / Getty

With each day, it seems technology is reaching new heights and robotics company Boston Dynamics is apart of the party.

Recently, they released a video of their dog-like robot SpotMini and it’s sending chills throughout the Internet! If you ever wanted your dog to open doors for you, SpotMini is at your service. Peep the video below which has already gained over 5 million views.

 

Though Boston Dynamics has a history of making technology for the military, this could be the beginning of a service pet made for commercial use.

The future is here. Just try not to replace your real dog for lack of ability.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 7 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 7 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos