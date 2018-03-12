Enter to Win 90s Block Party Tickets and Meet Monica

1 reads Leave a comment
The 90s Block Party is coming to U.S. Bank Arena March 24th and The Wiz has got your chance to be in the building for the hottest throwback party and meet Monica! It’s so simple just enter your info below and you may just win!
#CouplesWeLove: Monica & Shannon Brown Are The Epitome Of Love & Basketball
9 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Monica & Shannon Brown Are The Epitome Of Love & Basketball
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3. Jeezy, Kanye West & Outkast Perform At The TM 101 Anniversary Concert3 of 9
4. BET Presents The Players’ Awards – Arrivals4 of 9
5. Power Black And White Affair Hosted By Monica5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7. 2012 BET Awards – Roaming Inside And Backstage7 of 9
8. Eudoxie Agnan’s Birthday Party8 of 9
9. Fabolous Hosts An Evening At Compound Nightclub9 of 9
comments – Add Yours