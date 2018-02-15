Cardi B 3 to 4 Months Pregnant?!

0 reads Leave a comment
According to TMZ, Cardi’s team has been telling everyone during her Super Bowl Weekend.
They also claim Cardi declined the party atmosphere and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. A rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.
Cardi and her people have repeatedly denied she’s pregnant. She said on Instagram, she wasn’t pregnant, replying to Tami Roman with “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”
I can’t call this one. She very well may be totting a gut of Offset or she may just be living her best life, working hard and eating what she wants! Baby bump watches for sure.
RELATED: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together
RELATED: Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
1. That’s a whole lot of ass.1 of 19
2. Get low booty.2 of 19
3. BET booty.3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.8 of 19
9. Side booty.9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.16 of 19
17. Furry booty.17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours