The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

NBA Announces New Side-Baby Youth League [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

When it comes to NBA players and side-chicks, there is a lot of constant activity. According to Special K, the NBA has decided to put together a league for the next generation of kids coming from NBA players and coaches- illegitimately. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Special K’s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: 5 Things You Can’t Expect When You’re A Side Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Gabrielle Union Protected Herself If Dwyane Wade Has Another Side Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Happened When Gary With Da Tea Was Asked To Name NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos