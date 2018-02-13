Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month With April Watts This Weekend!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Frederick Douglass (1817-95), American activst and orator (B&W)

Hey Bookcakes!  Black History Month will be over before you know it, so come and celebrate with me this Saturday, February 17th at the Baltimore’s Legends & Legacies Jubilee at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Fell’s Point! 

In Honor of the bicentennial celebration of Frederick Douglass’ birth, many of the city’s top cultural attractions will gather under one roof on Saturday for an afternoon of FREE interactive and family-friendly activities. Baltimore’s Legends & Legacies Jubilee invites everyone to embrace the city’s rich African American heritage and culture while encouraging inclusivity and community engagement. 

I’ll be there with the Magic Street Team from 12pm-2pm, so make sure you stop by to say hi and win some great prizes too!  Click here for registration and event details.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 15 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 16 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos