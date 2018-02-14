LeBron James to Help Reboot ‘House Party’

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

LeBron James to Help Reboot ‘House Party’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'House Party' film still

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Reboots of classic films are either a hit or a terrible miss, but with LeBron James and Atlanta writers steering the ship, this remake of House Party looks promising already.

The Cavs all-star and his business partner Maverick Carter are producing the House Party reboot through their company Springhill Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will be a revival of the 1990s classic that starred hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play. The original film was followed by two sequels, one in 1991 and another in 1994. The third rendition of the franchise, House Party 3, also starred R&B trio TLC.

Donald Glover’s brother and Atlanta writer Stephen Glover will be composing the screenplay alongside fellow Atlanta writer Jamal Olori.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” LeBron told THR. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

The original House Party has a 96 percent critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was accompanied by a successful soundtrack released through Motown Records. LeBron plans to meet the high bar set by the original with a star-studded cast that could also include popular musicians like the original. “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project,” Maverick Carter said, adding that there could be a cameo by LeBron. “There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in.”

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos