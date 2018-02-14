Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The Sound Of A Sniff

0 reads Leave a comment
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Posted 2 hours ago
Hhhffrrrrrmmf
— Shay B. Black (@1toprosper) February 11, 2018
me tryna make sure Im hearing the right letter/sound combo nshit 😭👃🏾 pic.twitter.com/FyCqkcJqwF
— 𝐵𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶. 👑✨ (@soliddGOLD__) February 11, 2018
Sssiff
Pay up https://t.co/u1UR0OM9Sb
— Down Since Day One ish…. (@JDavis1007) February 12, 2018
I'm almost mad at you got me over here looking for letters to this sound pic.twitter.com/GFGrNVHB9v
— Mawu 🌏 (@sheispoetry) February 11, 2018
T-h-e s-o-u-n-d o-f a s-n-i-f-f 🏄🏽♂️ $750 plzz
— Au$ (@acrawfy12) February 11, 2018
Lol I was getting more of a smhhumm vibe 😂
— MAC 4 (@Lucrativehustla) February 12, 2018
my manager said sniff is an onomatopoeia and sniff is the spelling
— . (@playvsj) February 12, 2018
After surfing the web for a hour …
sniff – the sound of smelling pic.twitter.com/oOBJcw9Nma
— ashxxl (@bttmjockboi) February 13, 2018