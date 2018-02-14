Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

It's too much.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

The countdown till Black Panther day (February 16) continues as the cast makes its interview rounds throughout the media.

Folks like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have already appeared on covers like Time magazine and British GQ.

Now the whole cast is showing off their melanin glory on the front cover of Essence magazine. Check out the pics of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker below!

The Internet was not prepared. Swipe through to peep folk’s reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos